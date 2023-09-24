MotoGP event to boost global auto investments in UP: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh holds significant potential for sports and is actively promoted by both the state government and the central government, according to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He emphasized this during the Business Conclave preceding the main MotoGP event in Greater Noida. Notably, the event attracted participation from various major domestic and international companies, alongside state government ministers.

Adityanath mentioned the substantial ticket sales for the maiden MotoGP event in India, indicating the high levels of interest and excitement surrounding it. He highlighted that more than 275 national and international brands, including BMW, Tissot, and Amazon, are associated with the event, offering exceptional promotional opportunities and potential dialogues.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister stressed the MotoGP’s significance for the global automobile industry, presenting a platform to explore investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh and India. He expressed his government’s strong commitment to seizing these opportunities, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for sports development. Adityanath also underscored the state’s economic growth and infrastructure, including the development of sports facilities at various levels and the abundance of logistics opportunities, making Uttar Pradesh a region ripe for investment.

Overall, this event serves as a gateway to potential investment and highlights Uttar Pradesh’s growing significance as an economic and sporting hub.