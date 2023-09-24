NIA files charge sheet for BJP functionary’s murder in Puducherry

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet in the Villianur bomb blast case, naming 13 individuals, in connection with the murder of BJP functionary Senthil Kumaran, who was killed on March 26, 2023. The incident involved six individuals on motorcycles who threw homemade bombs at Kumaran before assaulting him with machetes in Puducherry. Initially, the case was registered with local police, but it was later transferred to the NIA, and re-registered on April 29, 2023.

In its statement, the NIA identified the mastermind of the attack as Nithyanandam and apprehended him along with his associates, including Vignesh, Siva Sankar, Raja, Pradeep, Karthikeyan, Vengatesh, Rajamani, Ezhumalai, Kathirvel, Ramachandiran, Lakshmanan, Dhilipan, and Ramanathan. The NIA has charged all but Ramanathan under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The NIA’s investigation revealed that Nithyanandam orchestrated the attack to spread terror in Villianur and surrounding areas. He allegedly formed a terrorist group to produce homemade explosives and procured machetes for the assault. Nithyanandam enlisted Kathirvel to monitor Senthil Kumaran’s movements. On March 26, the attack was executed by six assailants, including Vignesh, Siva Sankar, Raja, Pradeep, Karthikeyan, and Vengatesh.

Subsequent to the attack, the accused concealed the vehicles and weapons used in the assault, including blood-stained machetes and clothes, all of which were recovered during the investigation.