Nio launches new smartphone with car integration feature: Details

Mumbai: Nio Phone has been launched in China. The Nio Phone comes with its car control key placed on the left side panel of the phone. It will help users to remotely control the car. It is powered by a combination of Bluetooth Low Energy and Ultra-Wideband technologies.

The Nio Phone is available in three RAM and storage configurations — a 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model, a 12GB RAM + 1TB stoeage variant, and a 16GB RAM + 1TB storage option, priced at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 73,800), CNY 6,899 (roughly Rs. 78,350) and CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 85,200), respectively. The handset comes in seven colours — Edelweiss White, Yuan Shan Dai (translated from Chinese), Star Green, Mirror Empty Powder (translated from Chinese), Hemosphere Blue, Star Gray and a special EPedition in Ink Blue colour.

The dual-SIM Nio Phone runs on the company’s custom skin SkyUI out-of-the-box. The phone features a 6.81-inch LTPO OLED display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers a peak brightness of 1800 nits, and comes with HDR10+ certification. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC that comes paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

The Nio Phone gets a triple rear camera setup at the back, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 primary camera sensor, two other 50-megapixel sensors with one of them featuring OIS support and another offering 2.8x optical zoom. The phone is backed by a 5,200mAh battery that supports 66W fast wired charging and 50W wireless flash charging.