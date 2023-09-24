Noted director and screenwriter K G George passes away

Veteran Malayalam film director KG George, aged 77, passed away while residing in an old age home in Kakkanad. His death followed a battle with stroke-related health issues. KG George’s last directed film was “Ilavankot Desam” in 1998. He is well-known for his works like “Panchavadipalam,” “Irakal,” “Yavanika,” “Adam’s Rib,” and “Lekha’s Death in a Flashback.”

Born as Geevarghese George in Kulakkat on May 24, 1945, he received his early education in Thiruvalla before earning a degree in Political Science from NSS College, Changanassery. He further honed his skills by completing a film direction course at Pune Film Institute and began his career in the film industry as an assistant to renowned director Ramu Karyat.