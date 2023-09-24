Oman Air launches flight tickets with 20% discount

Muscat: The national air carrier of Oman, Oman Air has launched its ‘Global Sale campaign’. Passengers can get discounts of up to 20% on Economy Class fares and up to 15% on Business Class fares across its network.

Also Read: Etihad Airways to increase frequency of flights to this city

The campaign will run until September 28. The promotion is valid for travel until March 15 and includes return flights only. But, the domestic sector, interline sector, codeshare partners, Jeddah and Medina are not included in this offer. Bookings can be made online, via mobile app, the call centre and with selected travel agents.