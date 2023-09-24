PM Modi inaugurates nine Vande Bharat trains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his disappointment at the historical lack of attention given to modernizing the Indian railways. He emphasized that his government is dedicated to transforming the railway system. Modi made these remarks while inaugurating nine Vande Bharat trains connecting religious and tourist destinations in 11 states.

These nine trains will enhance connectivity across 11 states and are part of a broader effort to improve India’s rail network. The prime minister highlighted the increasing popularity of Vande Bharat trains, with over 1,11,00,000 passengers having already traveled on them. He noted that 25 Vande Bharat trains are already in operation, with nine more now added to the fleet. He expressed hope that these trains would soon connect every corner of the country.

Modi stressed the significance of Indian railways in the lives of the country’s poor and middle-class citizens. He acknowledged that the rail system had been underprioritized for modernization but asserted that the government was actively working to transform it. He also mentioned the accomplishments of new India, including the success of Chandrayaan-3, and the positive reception of initiatives like women-led development and Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. The new Vande Bharat trains, running on various routes, aim to improve connectivity and offer world-class amenities to passengers.

This effort, equipped with advanced safety features and Kavach technology, seeks to provide a modern, speedy, and comfortable means of travel for a diverse range of passengers, from professionals and businessmen to students and tourists.