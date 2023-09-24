School principal and student die as bus crashes into stationary truck

A tragic incident occurred in Rajasthan’s Barmer district when a bus carrying 27 passengers, including 24 girl students, collided with a stationary dumper parked on the side of Bharat Mala Road near Sehlau village. The crash, which occurred around 8:00 p.m., resulted in the death of the school principal, Mohammad Ibrahim, and a girl student named Savina. These passengers were returning after a tournament organized in Raniwara.

According to officials, the bus driver failed to see the parked dumper with its parking lights off, leading to the collision. The impact of the accident was severe, causing extensive damage to the conductor’s side of the bus, and the school principal lost his life instantly. Local residents in the area, upon hearing the crash, rushed to the scene and called for an ambulance.

Upon receiving the information, the police arrived with assistance from villagers, transporting the injured to the hospital. Of the injured, 20 were in serious condition and were taken to Chauhatan Hospital, while nine others were sent to Gagariya Hospital. Tragically, the school principal died on the spot, and the girl student passed away during treatment. Those students in critical condition have been referred to Jodhpur for further medical care, according to ADM Anjum Tahir Samma.

This incident highlights the importance of road safety and vigilance while traveling, especially during the nighttime, to avoid such unfortunate accidents.