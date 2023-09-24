Stranded Indian sailors in conflict-ridden Yemen successfully repatriated

A group of 18 Indian sailors who were stranded in violence-affected Yemen have been successfully repatriated to India. The regional passport office in Mumbai announced their safe return via a social media post. According to the regional passport office, these sailors had been stuck in Yemen, and their return was made possible through the concerted efforts of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Indian embassies. They have now arrived in Mumbai, and a MEA team was present to facilitate their return.

While it is unclear how long these sailors had been stranded in Yemen, it’s known that they reached Aden on September 22, 2023, with the help of continuous efforts from New Delhi. Both the Indian embassy in Riyadh and the MEA expressed their gratitude to the Yemeni government and local supporters for aiding in the repatriation.

This successful repatriation effort demonstrates the government’s commitment to assisting Indian citizens in distress in various parts of the world.