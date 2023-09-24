Sudha Murty Lodges Formal Complaint Regarding Unauthorized Use of Her Name in US Event Promotion

Sudha Murty, a writer and the head of the Infosys Foundation, filed a complaint on Sunday saying that her name had been misappropriated in connection with two different events in the US. Her executive assistant, Mamata Sanjay, filed the complaint.

In the first occurrence, Murty was invited to the Kannada Koota of Northern California (KKNC) 50th anniversary celebration.

Murty noticed on August 30 that promotional materials for the event were erroneously identifying her as the principal guest despite refusing the invitation due to schedule issues.

The KKNC organisers alerted Murty’s office that a woman by the name of Lavanya had confirmed her participation and was posing as Murty’s personal assistant.

In the second occurrence, a woman by the name of Shruthi is accused of soliciting $40 from people by claiming that Murty will be attending a “meet-and-greet” event on September 26 in the US. When Murty’s staff came across an event advertisement, it learned about this.

In response to these accusations, the Bengaluru Police opened an investigation into Lavanya and Shruthi.

Under the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code, the allegations include impersonation and unapproved event activities.

The two women’s whereabouts are currently being looked into by the authorities; they could be in India or the US.

For further investigation, Murty has asked for a copy of the FIR.