To empower state’s youth, Assam government launched cash aid scheme

The “Mukhyamantri Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan,” a new self-employment programme meant to empower the state’s young, was unveiled on Saturday by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The programme will offer financial support with the goal of encouraging self-employment, self-sufficiency, and entrepreneurship.

The chief minister claims that the programme is split into two categories based on the applicants’ educational backgrounds.

Addressing the media during the launch of the scheme in Guwahati, Sarma said, ‘The first category includes unemployed degree holders in fields such as engineering, MBBS, BDS, agriculture, animal husbandry, and fishery. These individuals will receive government assistance of Rs 5 lakh, half of which will be a subsidy, and the remaining amount will need to be repaid without interest.’

‘The second category comprises unemployed postgraduates, general graduates, ITI, and Polytechnic pass-outs. They will receive government assistance of Rs 2 lakh, with Rs 1 lakh being a subsidy and the remaining amount repayable without interest,’ he added.

The first category of support is only available to students from Scheduled Tribes (ST), Scheduled Castes (SC), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) who meet the minimal requirement of Class 10.

All applicants must be at least 28 years old, with the maximum age for the general category being 40 years old and for ST, SC, and OBC applicants being 43 years old.

The administration claims that the programme is a component of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s pledge to give 100,000 jobs to unemployed young people in Assam by the year 2021. 44,703 freshly hired candidates from various government departments received appointment letters from the government earlier this year during Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Assam.

Sarma had previously asserted that his administration has given residents of the state 88,000 new jobs during the previous two years.