Uttarakhand’s Jal Sansthan to enlist robots for sewerage cleaning assistance

The Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan will utilize a robotic skimming machine (RSM) created by a Kerala-based startup for sewerage cleaning across the state. This decision aims to address the dangers faced by sanitation workers, as three individuals have lost their lives to sewerage gas exposure in recent years. The Jal Sansthan anticipates that implementing RSM Robots will significantly reduce the mortality risk from manhole gas during sanitation tasks. These robots can be conveniently deployed throughout the state, enhancing safety and efficiency.

Ashish Bhatt, the Executive Engineer of the Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan, stated that the South Division of Jal Sansthan has initiated the process of procuring robotic sewer cleaning machines. The first RSM robot, with an approximate cost of Rs 40 lakh, will be deployed in the state capital. Upon successful results, it will be expanded to other vital regions of the state. Tragic incidents have occurred in the past where sanitation workers lost their lives due to toxic gas emissions during sewer manhole cleaning, prompting this innovative approach.

In response to these risks, the Jal Sansthan is taking proactive steps to ensure the safety of sanitation workers by implementing technology that mitigates the dangers associated with such tasks. The utilization of RSM Robots is expected to minimize fatalities and enhance efficiency in sewerage cleaning efforts across Uttarakhand.