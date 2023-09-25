244 arrested, narcotics worth lakhs seized in Kerala anti-drug operation

In a day-long anti-drug operation in Kerala, approximately 244 individuals have been arrested, and banned narcotics such as MDMA and ganja with a substantial street value were seized. This statewide operation, known as ‘Operation D Hunt,’ aimed to apprehend those involved in storing and selling drugs in the state. It involved gathering information about suspected drug sellers, conducting surveillance, and subsequent raids at locations where illegal narcotics were believed to be stored.

As part of this operation, approximately 1,373 individuals suspected of being involved in drug sales were investigated. Consequently, 246 drug cases were registered under the NDPS Act, leading to the arrest of 244 individuals. The seized narcotics included substances like MDMA, several kilograms of ganja, hashish oil, and brown sugar (heroin), all of significant value.

The operation was carried out under the direction of State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb by the newly established Range-level NDPC Coordination Cell, in collaboration with District Police Chiefs and under the supervision of ADGP (Law and Order) M R Ajithkumar, who also heads the Anti-Narcotics Task Force. The operation was well-prepared, involving the surveillance of individuals identified through a data bank of known drug sellers and their associates who had been incarcerated in previous drug cases. Similar anti-drug operations are planned for the future.