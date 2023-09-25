Canada’s Defense Minister Emphasizes ‘Vital’ Ties with India

Canada’s Defence Minister Bill Blair underscored the significance of the relationship with India during an interview on The West Block. He acknowledged the complexities surrounding their ties in the midst of the investigation into the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil, an incident that strained relations between the two nations.

Tensions escalated when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised concerns about potential involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar’s killing. India vehemently rejected these allegations, characterizing them as “absurd” and “motivated,” which led to reciprocal expulsions of diplomats.

Prior to these events, Canada had been actively seeking to strengthen trade, defence, and immigration bonds with India. Blair stressed that Canada would continue pursuing such partnerships despite the ongoing investigation, emphasizing the importance of the relationship with India.

Blair expressed a dual responsibility for Canada: upholding the law and protecting its citizens while conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the truth behind the allegations. If proven true, Blair highlighted the significant concern Canada would have regarding the violation of its sovereignty in a Canadian citizen’s murder on home soil.

Furthermore, Blair reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to its Indo-Pacific strategy, which has resulted in an increased military presence in the region and additional patrol capabilities. This strategy entails a substantial financial commitment of USD 492.9 million over five years, contributing to the overall budget of nearly USD 2.3 billion over the same period.

As tensions between India and Canada reached an unprecedented level, India called on Canada to take stringent action against terrorists and anti-India elements operating from Canadian soil. Visa services for Canadians were suspended, and India requested a reduction in Canada’s diplomatic staff in the country to establish parity with the diplomatic presence of both nations. Currently, Canada maintains a larger diplomatic staff in India compared to India’s representation in Canada.