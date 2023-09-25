Delicious and Fluffy Muttayappam Recipe

Muttayappam is a traditional South Indian dish, and here’s a simple recipe for you:

Ingredients:

– 2 cups of raw rice (preferably parboiled rice)

– 1/2 cup of grated coconut

– 2-3 eggs (adjust according to preference)

– Salt to taste

– Water for grinding

– Cooking oil or ghee for making the muttayappam

Instructions:

1. Wash the raw rice thoroughly and soak it in water for about 4-5 hours.

2. After soaking, drain the rice and add it to a blender or grinder.

3. Add the grated coconut and a little water to the blender.

4. Grind the mixture to a smooth batter. Add more water as needed to achieve a dosa-like batter consistency.

5. Transfer the batter to a large bowl. Add salt to taste and mix well.

6. In a separate bowl, break the eggs and beat them lightly.

7. Heat a non-stick or cast-iron appam pan (also known as an appachatti) over medium heat. You can use a little cooking oil or ghee to grease the pan lightly.

8. Pour a ladleful of the batter into the center of the pan. Immediately, swirl the pan to spread the batter evenly and form a thin crepe-like muttayappam.

9. Once the batter is spread evenly, gently pour a spoonful of beaten egg over the muttayappam. You can spread the egg evenly with a spoon if needed.

10. Cover the pan with a lid and cook for a few minutes until the edges turn crispy and golden brown, and the egg is cooked.

11. Carefully remove the muttayappam from the pan and serve hot.

12. Repeat the process with the remaining batter and eggs.