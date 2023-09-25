Dulquer Salmaan-starrer ‘King of Kotha’ to start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Dulquer Salmaan’s period action-drama film, “King of Kotha,” is set to have its digital premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. The Malayalam movie’s release date on the streaming platform has not been disclosed yet. “King of Kotha” revolves around the story of an alcoholic gangster and was met with mixed reviews when it premiered in theaters on August 24 during the Onam festival. The film, produced by Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios, features a cast that includes Aishwarya Lekshmi, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, and others.

The announcement was made on Disney+ Hotstar’s Malayalam page, though it did not specify the digital release date. This move brings the film to a wider audience as it makes its way to the streaming platform for viewers to enjoy at their convenience.