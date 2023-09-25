ED conducts searches in Kerala at sites connected to banned PFI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at various locations connected to former members of the banned Islamist organization Popular Front of India (PFI) throughout the state. These searches are ongoing in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Wayanad districts of the state, as reported by the police.

Houses belonging to former PFI leaders Abdul Samad and Latheef in Wayanad and Thrissur districts were also subject to searches. The primary aim of these raids is to determine the alleged sources of funding for the banned outfit.

On September 28, 2022, the central government declared the PFI as an ‘unlawful association’ under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and imposed a five-year ban on it.