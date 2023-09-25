Forest Dept Initiates Mission to Tranquilize Wayanad’s Problem Tiger Today

The Forest Department in Wayanad is facing a challenging mission, as they contemplate tranquilizing a tiger that has been causing havoc in the Panavally and Tirunelli regions for over a month. This elusive predator has been responsible for the deaths of several domestic animals, including calves and dogs. D Jayaprasad, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and the Chief Wildlife Warden, has authorized the use of tranquilizing shots if traditional trapping methods fail.

This problematic tiger, designated as NW-5 by the Forest Department, is known to roam within the Tirunelli forest zone, based on data from the 2016 census. Capturing the tiger must adhere to the strict Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) established by the National Tiger Conservation Authority. The operation falls under the jurisdiction of the North Wayanad Divisional Forest Officer, with oversight from the Chief Conservator of Forests, Northern Circle, Kannur.

According to the chief conservator’s directive, once the tiger is successfully captured and deemed healthy, it should be promptly released deep into the forest with minimal stress to the animal. The order emphasizes the urgency of initiating the mission as soon as possible, starting from Monday.

The decision to launch this operation comes after a series of protests by concerned villagers in the region. In one incident, Tirunelli panchayat president PV Balakrishnan narrowly escaped an encounter with the tiger during a joint combing operation in a private coffee plantation. The presence of the tiger also led to agitation among the coffee plantation laborers. In another alarming incident, the tiger ventured into a house on the edge of the jungle, prompting the residents of Panavally to stage a sit-in on the road, demanding immediate action.

As the forest department personnel in the North Wayanad Forest Division find themselves caught between an elusive tiger and an irate local population, the challenges of this mission loom large.