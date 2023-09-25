IAF inducts its initial C-295 aircraft

The Indian Air Force (IAF) received a significant logistics enhancement as the first C-295 medium tactical transport aircraft was officially inducted into its fleet. The induction event was held at Hindan Air Force Station, with the presence of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. Notable figures, including IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari and senior IAF and Airbus officials, attended the ceremony. After the induction, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also participated in a ‘Sarva Dharma Pooja’ conducted in a hangar to mark this important addition to the IAF’s capabilities.