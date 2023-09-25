Indian Judoka Garima Choudhary bows out of Asian Games

Garima Choudhary, an Indian judoka, exited the Asian Games competition after being defeated by Ippon in the women’s 70kg pre-quarterfinal by Ryoko Salinas of the Philippines. The match lasted just two minutes and two seconds, with 23-year-old Salinas achieving a swift victory with a score of 10-0s1.

This marked Garima’s third appearance in this event. In 2010, she was eliminated in the repechage round, while in 2018 in Jakarta, she was defeated in the pre-quarterfinals. Ippon, a significant judo move, occurs when a judoka forcefully throws their opponent to the mat, causing the opponent to land on their back. An ippon is also granted when a contestant immobilizes their opponent with a grappling hold-down for 20 seconds or when an opponent concedes the match.

This loss in the Asian Games marked the conclusion of Garima Choudhary’s journey in the women’s 70kg category, and she was unable to advance further in the competition.