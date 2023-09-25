India’s 10m Air Rifle Team Shatters World Record to Claim Asian Games Gold

In a remarkable display of skill and precision, the Indian men’s 10m air rifle team secured the coveted gold medal during the second day of the Asian Games shooting competition. Their astounding performance not only clinched gold but also shattered the existing world record. The triumphant team, composed of world champion Rudrankksh Patil, Olympian Divyansh Panwar, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, amassed an impressive total of 1893.7 points in the qualification round. This remarkable feat surpassed the previous world record of 1893.3, which had been set by the Chinese team just weeks ago at the World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Rudrankksh Patil delivered an outstanding performance with a score of 632.5, closely followed by Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, who secured 631.6 points, and Divyansh Panwar with a remarkable score of 629.6. Together, they not only claimed the gold but also etched their names in the record books.

The silver medal was clinched by South Korea, who demonstrated their proficiency with an aggregate score of 1890.1. Meanwhile, the Chinese team, despite falling short of their previous record, secured the bronze medal with a commendable score of 1888.2. This historic achievement by the Indian team not only highlights their exceptional talent but also serves as a moment of pride for the nation on the grand stage of the Asian Games.