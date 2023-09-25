Jaishankar holds meetings with Armenia Bosnia and Herzegovina counterparts at UNGA

During the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with Ararat Mirzoyan, the Foreign Minister of Armenia. The relationship between Armenia and India was established when New Delhi recognized the independent Republic of Armenia on December 26, 1991. Subsequently, an ambassador in Moscow was concurrently accredited to Yerevan.

Earlier in September, the India Eurasia Trade Council (IETC) organized the India-Armenia Conference 2022 in Bengaluru, where participants discussed bilateral economic cooperation and proposed various initiatives for joint implementation. On the sidelines of UNGA, Jaishankar also met with Elmedin Konakovi?, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Numerous world leaders are currently gathered in New York for the UNGA session. EAM Jaishankar is leading the Indian delegation for this session and will address the United Nations General Assembly on September 26. Following his visit to New York, he will travel to Washington, DC. Previously, Jaishankar, along with United Nations General Assembly President Dennis Francis and foreign ministers from various nations, participated in the India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development event in New York.