Mexico to deport migrants from its border cities to their home countries

Mexico has agreed to deport migrants from its border cities to their home countries following an agreement with the United States aimed at curbing the recent increase in border crossings.

Mexican officials and US Customs and Border Protection officials met in Ciudad Juárez to discuss the issue.

This agreement comes in response to a recent surge in illegal crossings into the US, which resulted in the temporary closure of an international bridge and the suspension of Mexico’s main cargo train system.

As part of the agreement, Mexico plans to “depressurize” its northern cities, which border El Paso, San Diego, and Eagle Pass, Texas. Additionally, Mexican authorities will implement several actions to deter migrants from using the risky railway system to reach the US-Mexico border.

During the meeting, participants included Troy Miller, the Acting Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, the Commissioner of Mexico’s National Migration Institute, the governor of the Mexican state of Chihuahua, members of Mexico’s national defense and national guard, and representatives of Ferromex, a Mexican railroad operator.

Mexican officials pledged to undertake 15 actions as part of the agreement. Among these actions is Mexico’s commitment to negotiate with the governments of Venezuela, Brazil, Nicaragua, Colombia, and Cuba to confirm the receipt of their citizens deported from the US-Mexico border.

According to a CNN report, US Customs and Border Protection issued a statement in which Miller emphasized the need for coordinated engagement and efforts to diminish irregular migration while maintaining lawful trade and travel.

“The United States and Mexico remain committed to stemming the flow of irregular migration driven by unscrupulous smugglers, while maintaining access to lawful pathways,” Miller stated.

The surge in migrants crossing the US-Mexico border has placed significant strain on El Paso, Texas, with Mayor Oscar Leeser stating that the city has reached “a breaking point.” More than 2,000 people per day are seeking asylum in El Paso, exceeding shelter capacity and stretching resources.

Migrant crossings along the US-Mexico border have been on the rise, with over 8,600 crossings recorded in a 24-hour period, according to a Department of Homeland Security official.