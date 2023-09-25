Monsoon withdrawal from India delayed by eight days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that the monsoon in India began its withdrawal on Monday, marking a delay of eight days compared to the normal date of September 17. This delay marks the 13th consecutive year of a postponed monsoon withdrawal. The retreat of the monsoon from northwest India signifies the commencement of its withdrawal from the Indian subcontinent. When the monsoon retreats late, it prolongs the rainy season, which can have significant implications for agricultural production, particularly in northwest India, where monsoon rainfall is crucial for Rabi crop cultivation.

Traditionally, the southwest monsoon arrives in Kerala by June 1 and progresses to cover the entire country by July 8. It initiates its withdrawal from northwest India around September 17 and typically completes its withdrawal by October 15. Delayed monsoon withdrawal has implications for crop planning and can impact the livelihoods of farmers. This information is essential for the agricultural sector and water resource management in the affected regions.