PM Modi honors Deendayal Upadhyaya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to Deendayal Upadhyaya, a significant ideological influence for the ruling BJP, on his birth anniversary. Modi commended Upadhyaya’s lifelong dedication to serving the country and noted that his character and contributions will continue to motivate people.

Deendayal Upadhyaya, born in Mathura in 1916, was an RSS member and one of the founders of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which later evolved into the BJP. His philosophy of integral humanism, particularly his emphasis on antyodaya (uplifting the most underprivileged), has been frequently cited by Modi as a substantial influence on his political approach and policies.

Prominent BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda, also paid their respects to Deendayal Upadhyaya on this occasion.