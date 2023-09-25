Vizhinjam Port Welcomes First Cargo Ship on Oct 15

Vizhinjam International Seaport is gearing up for a momentous occasion as it prepares to welcome its inaugural cargo ship on October 15. Port minister Ahammed Devarkovil made this announcement, stating, “The cargo ship from China was initially slated to arrive at Vizhinjam on October 4. However, unforeseen challenges tied to climate conditions have impacted its voyage. After navigating 6,000 nautical miles through a route encompassing Shanghai, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Malacca, and Colombo, it was anticipated to reach Mundra port by September 20. However, due to a typhoon, the vessel’s speed was significantly reduced, reaching only 5 nautical miles.”

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister for Ports Sarbananda Sonowal are slated to be present to receive this historic cargo ship at Kerala’s prestigious port. A substantial crowd is expected to gather at the port, eager to witness this momentous event.

Vizhinjam port holds the distinction of being India’s inaugural transshipment port, constructed through a public-private partnership model. The Adani Group stands as the private partner spearheading the development of this port, which, upon commissioning, will rank among the largest ports globally. Official reports indicate that the port is set to be commissioned by May 2024, marking a significant milestone in India’s maritime infrastructure.