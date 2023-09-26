AIADMK Breaks from BJP-Led NDA, Forms Independent Front for ’24

The AIADMK announced its separation from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Monday, ending a four-year alliance. The party revealed its intentions to form an independent front for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This significant decision was reached during a high-level meeting led by AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami at the party’s headquarters.

The news of the breakaway from the NDA was met with jubilation by AIADMK supporters, who celebrated outside the headquarters with fireworks. This move followed recent discussions between senior AIADMK leaders and BJP chief J P Nadda in New Delhi. The discussions had centered on concerns arising from the aggressive political approach of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu chief, K Annamalai, and had called for Annamalai’s apology or replacement following his remarks about Dravidian stalwart CN Annadurai.

During a press briefing, former minister and senior AIADMK leader K P Munusamy revealed that the party had unanimously passed a resolution to sever ties with the NDA and form an alliance with like-minded parties for the upcoming elections. While the resolution did not single out individuals, it did point to the “state leadership” of the BJP, alluding to Annamalai.

The AIADMK accused the BJP’s state leadership of intentionally tarnishing the legacies of Annadurai, late party matriarch J Jayalalithaa, and current chief Palaniswami. Additionally, the AIADMK criticized the BJP for belittling its policies and downplaying the significance of the party’s August 20, 2023 conference in Madurai.

The resolution highlighted a year of unwarranted criticism and slanderous remarks directed at the AIADMK, leading to widespread resentment among the party’s cadres and office-bearers. The decision to part ways with the NDA was made during a consultative meeting attended by top party officials, district secretaries, MLAs, and MPs. The unanimous choice was seen as a reflection of the sentiments and hopes of the party’s two crore workers.

AIADMK supporters celebrated the decision with fireworks, and the party’s official social media handle, along with its supporters, used the hashtag “#Nandri_Meendum Varatheergal (Thank you, please do not come again),” which was perceived as a pointed message to the BJP. It’s worth noting that senior leader D Jayakumar had already conveyed the party’s decision to end the alliance with the BJP the previous week.