Asian Games 2023: India’s medals tally and winners list

Hangzhou: A 655-member Indian contingent is competing at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. The event officially began on September 23 and will conclude on October 8.

India has won 11 medals at the ongoing Asian Games. The Indian teams have won 2 gold, 3 silver and 6 bronze.

Shooting: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 3 Bronze Medals

Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Jindal in Women’s 10m air rifle team – Silver

Ramita Jindal in Women’s 10m air rifle- Bronze

Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar in Men’s 10m air rifle team – Gold

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar in Men’s 10m air rifle – Bronze

Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh, Anish Bhanwala in Men’s 25m rapid file pistol team – Bronze

Rowing: 2 Silver, 3 Bronze Medals

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in Men’s lightweight double sculls – Silver

Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ran in Men’s pair – Bronze

Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetesh Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish, DU Pande in Men’s eight – Silver

Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish in Men’s four – Bronze

Parminder Singh, Satnam Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh in Men’s quadruple – Bronze

Cricket: One Gold Medal

Indian cricket team in Women’s T20 cricket – Gold