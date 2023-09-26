Barricades outside Ottawa’s Indian High Commission due to threats from Khalistani protesters

Canadian authorities have erected barricades outside the Indian High Commission in Ottawa due to threats from Khalistani protesters. This is the first time such measures have been taken. Exclusive images reveal the heightened security around the high-profile building in anticipation of potential protests by Khalistan supporters. Recent concerns arose after the banned terrorist organization Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) initiated a campaign titled ‘Death To India – Balkanize,’ which aims to ‘shut down Indian missions’ worldwide on September 25. This campaign is in response to alleged designs by the Modi regime to harm Khalistan Referendum Campaigners. Although SFJ is a banned terrorist group in India, the Canadian government has yet to take action, even when the group’s leader, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, openly threatened Indo-Canadian Hindus by urging them to return to India.