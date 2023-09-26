Bengaluru Tightens Security Amid Cauvery Protest Bandh

Police in Bengaluru have increased security measures as various organizations have called for a bandh on Tuesday in protest of the Karnataka government’s decision to release Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu. Security forces are deployed throughout the city, and DCP central Bengaluru Shekhar T Tekkannavar stated that no protests or processions will be allowed. Traffic remains normal in the morning.

The bandh, scheduled for September 29, was announced by ‘Kannada Okkuta’ led by Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj. This comes after the ‘Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti,’ a coalition of farmers’ associations, and other organizations led by farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar called for a Bengaluru shutdown on Tuesday. This divide has led to confusion about who supports the bandh on which day and the availability of services.

Shanthakumar confirmed that they would proceed with the Bengaluru bandh on Tuesday, while Vatal Nagaraj clarified that Kannada Okkuta does not support it. Shanthakumar stated they had received support from various organizations and would stage a protest at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park, demanding a response from the government.

Ola-Uber Drivers’ Association and the Hotel Owner’s Association withdrew support for the Tuesday bandh. Auto and taxi associations, as well as the KSRTC Staff and Workers’ Federation, supported tomorrow’s bandh. Metro services are expected to operate normally. Many private schools and colleges declared a holiday for Tuesday.

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy expressed support for tomorrow’s bandh, emphasizing a peaceful protest. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar highlighted the right to protest but urged against violence, also acknowledging legal considerations.

The protests stem from the Supreme Court’s refusal to interfere with orders from the Cauvery Water Management Authority and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee, directing the state to release water to Tamil Nadu. Protests have intensified in Cauvery river basin districts, expressing anger over potential water scarcity. Protests have also spread to other districts, with farmers demanding the protection of water resources.

