BJP announces 39 candidates for Madhya Pradesh, including ministers and MPs

In a strategic move, the BJP revealed its second list of 39 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, marking its second such surprise in 39 days. The list consists of seven sitting Lok Sabha MPs, including three union ministers and the party’s national general secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya.

This brings the BJP’s tally to 78 candidates out of the 230 total seats in the state. The first list was disclosed on August 17. Observers speculate that by fielding seven Lok Sabha members and Vijayvargiya, who has previously been an MLA, the party is possibly opening up the competition for the CM post among several potential candidates. Notably, the BJP has not yet named its longest-serving CM, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, or any other leader as its CM face in MP and is relying on PM Modi’s presence at the national level.

The party appears to be aiming to balance its senior regional leaders’ influence across various regions and castes to maximize its support on the election battlefield.