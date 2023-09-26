Chandrababu Naidu’s son speaks with President over arrest requests help

Nara Lokesh, the general secretary of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), met with President Draupadi Murmu on Tuesday to ask her help in getting his father, the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu, arrested. According to Lokesh, the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ‘political vendetta’ was the reason behind the ‘illegal’ arrest.

‘It is essential to emphasise that there is no evidence supporting this fabricated scam, and hence the accusations made against our leader stand falsified. These charges appear to be nothing more than a political conspiracy aimed at tarnishing his unblemished and non-corrupt reputation,’ Lokesh said in a letter addressed to the President.

‘Naidu’s illegal arrest is a culmination of vindictive politics and misuse of power that was observed right from the time YSRCP came to power,’ Lokesh said.

Additionally, he said that police had been used improperly in ‘illegal cases and arrests’ that were ‘consistently targeting’ the leaders of his party.

According to the TDP General Secretary, there is ‘no evidence’ to back up the claims made in the Rs 371 crore corruption case. He said there is no financial link between him, his family, and the suspected shell firms.

Lokesh asked President Murmu to step in and support him in ‘denouncing the baseless allegations’ made against his father.

In connection with an alleged scam involving the state’s Skill Development Corporation, Chandrababu Naidu was detained on September 9. As the ‘principal conspirator’ in the scandal, which is thought to have cost the state government Rs 371 crore, the Andhra Pradesh CID has indicted Naidu.