Commodity Market: Gold price slips down sharply

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold slipped down sharply in Kerala. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 43,800, down by Rs 160 per 8 gram. In the last two days, price of gold remained firm in the state.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading down by Rs 26 or 0.04% at Rs 58,675 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading at Rs 71,842 per kg, lower by Rs 308 or 0.43%. The gold futures had ended with declines of Rs 270 or 0.46% per 10 gram at Rs 58,676 on Monday while the silver futures closed lower at Rs 72,126, down by Rs 1211 per kg or 1.65%.Gold futures are down 1.13% or by Rs 673 on the month-to-date basis while they have gained 6.70% or by Rs 3,684 on the year-to-date basis. As for silver futures, the declines are to the tune of 4.67% or Rs 3,3532 in September while the gains this year stand at 3.94% or Rs 2,737.

In global markets, price of spot gold ticked down 0.1% to $1,914.61 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,933.30. price of spot silver fell 0.1% to $23.09 per ounce, platinum shed 0.3% to $908.69 and palladium slipped 0.1% to $1,228.31.

The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.1% to their lowest level since January 2020. On Comex, gold futures were trading at $1,933.10 per troy ounce, down by $3.50 or 0.18% while silver futures were at $23.290, lower by $0.095 or 0.410%.