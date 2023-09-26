Exceptionally rare banknote dating back to the Great Depression era sold at an astonishing $480,000 in a recent auction

In a recent auction, an exceptionally rare $10,000 banknote from the Great Depression era, originally issued in 1934 and featuring the likeness of Salmon P. Chase, the former US Treasury Secretary under President Abraham Lincoln, was sold for a remarkable $480,000. This particular bill drew significant attention due to its impeccable condition, certified by Paper Money Guarantee (PMG), an independent organization specializing in the evaluation and authentication of paper currency. This sale marked a historic moment in the field of numismatics, surpassing the previous record set in September 2020 when a 1934 $10,000 bill sold for $384,000, as reported by Business Insider.

The $10,000 bill is historically notable as the highest denomination banknote ever used in public circulation within the United States. It should be distinguished from the now-defunct $100,000 bill, which was exclusively employed for fund transfers between Federal Reserve banks, according to information from the Museum of American Finance website. While high-denomination banknotes, including $500, $1,000, $5,000, and $10,000 notes, once circulated in the US, their last printing occurred in 1945, and they were officially discontinued in 1969 due to limited usage. Since then, the $100 bill has held the distinction of being the highest denomination banknote issued by the United States.

Concurrently with the banknotes auction conducted by Heritage Auctions, a fascinating coins auction took place. The highlight of this event was a rare 1899 double eagle $20 gold coin featuring a portrait of Lady Liberty, the iconic symbol of the Statue of Liberty in New York. This unique coin fetched an impressive $468,000 during the auction. Remarkably, only 84 coins of this specific type were ever minted, and it is estimated that approximately 30 of them remain in existence, according to information provided by the auction house.