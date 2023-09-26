Global box office for Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ surpasses Rs 1000 crore

The high-intensity action film “Jawan,” featuring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has achieved a staggering worldwide gross box office collection of Rs 1004.92 crore, as announced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film’s production company.

Released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 7, the movie delves into the emotional journey of a man determined to correct societal wrongs. Shah Rukh Khan portrays two roles, Vikram Rathore and his son Azad. The cast also includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, along with special appearances by Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt. Supporting roles are played by a host of talented actors including Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Mukesh Chhabra.

This Red Chillies Entertainment presentation is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. “Jawan” has made a significant mark at the box office, becoming one of the most successful films in recent times.