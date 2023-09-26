In the realm of weather phenomena, there are moments that leave us in profound awe of the power and beauty of nature. Such a moment occurred in Norman, a city in the U.S. state of Oklahoma, where an extraordinary hailstorm structure unfolded in the skies, resembling something out of a science fiction film.

Norman experienced a highly unusual storm formation that left its residents astonished. Footage of this remarkable cloud formation made its way online, featuring a mushroom-shaped cloud suspended over the city on Saturday, September 23.

The clouds adorned Norman’s skyline and seized the attention of its inhabitants. The visuals bore a remarkable resemblance to scenes from Christopher Nolan’s cinematic masterpiece, “Oppenheimer,” adding an extra layer of intrigue to the event.

The awe-inspiring storm scenes could easily transport anyone back into the world of the movie.

The entire sky appeared to be bathed in shades of orange, flooding the internet with videos and images of Norman’s mesmerizing skies.

The juxtaposition of this natural beauty and the cinematic resemblance to “Oppenheimer” must have rendered this particular storm structure an unforgettable and captivating experience for all who beheld it.

Hailstones larger than baseballs?

WeatherNation, a U.S.-based weather forecasting service, reported that the same storm system unleashed hailstones larger than baseballs in nearby Seminole County.

Residents in Seminole’s Bowlegs area captured footage of the billowing orange clouds.

WeatherNation took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a video of the stunning storm structure seen in Norman, Oklahoma, stating, “Stunning storm structure seen from Norman, OK yesterday! This same cell produced larger than baseball-size hail in Seminole County!”

Similar severe weather conditions were observed further south in central Texas on the same day.

In Round Rock, a city near the Texas state capital, Austin, large hailstones pummeled parked cars, causing damage to windshields and house windows. The severe weather, which included lightning and strong winds, resulted in a delay in the Major League Soccer (MLS) game between Austin FC and LA Galaxy.