Huawei launches Mate 60 RS Ultimate Design: Details

Mumbai: Huawei Mate 60 RS Ultimate Design was launched at the company’s Fall launch event. The 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage model of Huawei Mate 60 RS Ultimate Design is priced at CNY 11,999 (roughly Rs. 1,36,400), while the variant with 1TB of storage costs CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs. 1,47,800). The phone is available in Xuan Hei (Black) and Rui Hong (Red) colours.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Mate 60 RS Ultimate Design smartphone runs on Harmony OS 4 and sports a 6.82-inch full-HD (1,260 x 2,720 pixels) LTPO OLED display with curved edges and a refresh rate that ranges between 1Hz and 120Hz. It is powered by octa-core Kirin 9000s chip.

The handset is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel primary camera with a variable aperture (f/1.4 to f/4.0), a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 48-megapixel camera telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom and support for macro photography. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 88W SuperCharge wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 20W reverse wireless charging.