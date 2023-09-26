JetBlue flight encounters severe turbulence, leaving eight injured in Florida

Eight people were injured and hospitalized after a JetBlue flight encountered severe turbulence while en route from Guayaquil, Ecuador, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The turbulence took place during the cruise flight near Jamaica on September 25. Following a safe landing at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, seven passengers and one crew member were transported to a local hospital for medical assessment. The extent of their injuries is unknown. JetBlue confirmed that the aircraft involved has been taken out of service for inspection and expressed its commitment to supporting passengers and crew members affected by the incident. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) initiated an investigation into the turbulence episode.

This event is not an isolated occurrence, as several incidents this year have resulted in injuries due to severe turbulence during flights. Approximately a month ago, a Delta flight approaching Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport encountered severe turbulence, leading to 11 individuals being hospitalized.