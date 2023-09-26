DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Maoists attack railway construction employees, torch 4 vehicles

Sep 26, 2023, 04:59 pm IST

Ranchi: The members of the banned CPI (Maoist) has attacked employees of a private firm at a railway construction site. The incident took place  at the Chandwa village in Latehar in Jharkahnd. They also torched 4 vehicles.

 

A group of Maoists reached the site and torched three heavy vehicles and an SUV and assaulted the employees. Police reached the spot and started an investigation.

Earlier six months ago, Maoists torched six vehicles and assaulted  two employees of a private road construction company in Palamu district.

 

 

