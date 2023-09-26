Maoists attack railway construction employees, torch 4 vehicles

Ranchi: The members of the banned CPI (Maoist) has attacked employees of a private firm at a railway construction site. The incident took place at the Chandwa village in Latehar in Jharkahnd. They also torched 4 vehicles.

A group of Maoists reached the site and torched three heavy vehicles and an SUV and assaulted the employees. Police reached the spot and started an investigation.

Earlier six months ago, Maoists torched six vehicles and assaulted two employees of a private road construction company in Palamu district.