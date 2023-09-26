Mughlai Chicken Biryani Recipe

Ingredients:

– Chicken pieces

– Basmati rice

– Yogurt

– Onions

– Ghee

– Cooking oil

– Ginger-garlic paste

– Spices (cinnamon, cloves, cardamom)

– Saffron strands

– Milk

– Fresh coriander and mint leaves

– Salt

Instructions:

1. Marinate the chicken in yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, and a blend of spices for a few hours.

2. In a separate pot, cook the basmati rice until it’s 70% done. Drain and set aside.

3. In a large pan, heat ghee and cooking oil. Add sliced onions and sauté until they turn golden brown.

4. Add the marinated chicken and cook until it’s well-browned and cooked through.

5. In a separate bowl, soak saffron strands in warm milk to create saffron milk.

6. Layer the cooked chicken, partially cooked rice, saffron milk, and chopped mint and coriander leaves in a large pot.

7. Seal the pot with dough or a tight-fitting lid to trap the steam.

8. Place the pot on low heat and let the biryani cook through for about 20-30 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld.

9. Once done, fluff the biryani gently and serve hot with raita or a side salad.