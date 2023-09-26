Parliamentary panel advocates improved conditions for women prisoners

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, led by Brij Lal, a former IPS officer and current BJP MP in Rajya Sabha, has expressed concerns about the conditions of pregnant women prisoners and their children in overcrowded jails across India. The committee recommends that pregnant inmates should be allowed to give birth outside the prison, and their infants should receive proper care, including food, shelter, vaccinations, education, recreation, and physical development. The committee also suggests that babies be permitted to stay with their mothers in jails until they reach the age of 12. The report highlights that despite laws aimed at protecting women, discrimination against them is prevalent in various aspects of life, especially for women in conflict with the law.

Moreover, the committee has noted the absence of borstal schools in many states and union territories. While Tamil Nadu and seven other states have such facilities, the report recommends that 2-3 borstal schools be established in states where they do not currently exist. Additionally, the panel calls for special infrastructure to accommodate transgender prisoners. The report underscores that many states housing prisoners fall below the benchmark set by norms and suggests the creation of an All-India Jail cadre of union territories.

The committee’s findings also reveal that a significant number of natural deaths among Indian prisoners result from issues like heart problems, lung-related ailments, cancer, and tuberculosis. This highlights the pressing need for better healthcare and conditions within the prison system.