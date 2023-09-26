Pegatron India halt operations or second day after fire

Chennai: Taiwanese electronics component maker Pegatron India Private Limited has halted its operations in its Chennai plant for second day in a row. The company has told its workers not to report for work on Tuesday. This decision was announced a a minor fire broke out in its plant on Sunday.

Initial investigations revealed a short circuit as the cause of the fire at the factory in Mahindra World City. The factory is located about 60 kilometres south of Chennai.

‘There are no injuries, no casualties or damage to other assets. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation by relevant authorities and the incident does not have significant financial or operational impact to Pegatron Corporation ,’ the company said in a statement.

Pegatron is a supplier for Apple. Pegatron accounts for 10 per cent of Apple’s iPhone production in India. The factory has a production capacity of about 26,000 iPhones per day, it has been assembling about 8,000-12,000 iPhones per day in recent months.