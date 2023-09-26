Prophet Mohammed’s Birthday: Gulf country announces holiday

Muscat: Oman has announced official holiday to mark the Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) birthday. Thursday 12 Rabee Al Awal 1445 AH, corresponding to 28 September 2023, will be an official holiday for employees of units of the State’s Administrative Apparatus and other legal entities and establishments of the private sector.

The Ministry of Labour explained that the employers may agree on terms to engage employees on the said holiday—if deemed necessary due to the nature of their work—provided they compensate the workers for the holiday.

Muslims observe the 12th day of the Islamic calendar month of Rabi Al Awwal as Milad un Nabi (Mawlid) the day of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad.