Protest in Bengaluru disrupts daily life over Cauvery water allocation

The Bengaluru shutdown called by farmer and Kannada organizations, supported by the BJP and JD(S), protesting the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu had a partial impact. Many public services were functioning normally, but fewer people were seen outside. The shutdown, organized by the ‘Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti,’ a coalition of farmers’ groups and other organizations led by farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar, was scheduled from 6 am to 6 pm.

Police detained Shanthakumar and other leaders of the organization when they attempted to lead a protest march to Town Hall. Several activists from Kannada organizations were also taken into custody at Town Hall, where they intended to stage a protest.

Farmers’ leaders and Kannada activists criticized the government for using police force to suppress the protests and the bandh. Protests and demonstrations by farmers and pro-Kannada organizations were anticipated at Freedom Park, the designated site for such activities.

The city police implemented adequate security measures to address any potential violence during the protests, deploying about 100 platoons. Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda stated that Section 144 prohibitory orders were in effect throughout the city from midnight on Monday to midnight on Tuesday due to the bandh.