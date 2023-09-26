SHO suspended for laxity after man apprehended in doctor’s murder case in Uttar Pradesh

Police detained one of the accused in the case on Monday, two days after a 53-year-old doctor was allegedly battered to death, and they issued a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on the primary accused, according to officials.

Ram Ashish Upadhyay, the SHO of the Kotwali police station, has been suspended for allegedly being careless in his handling of the situation, according to Superintendent of Police Somen Barma.

Ghanshyam Tripathi, who was employed at the Jaisinghpur Community Health Centre, died on Saturday after allegedly being beaten by a small group of individuals over a land dispute in this area’s Kotwali.

According to SP Barma, Jagdish Narayan has been detained and placed in judicial custody after being arrested in relation to Tripathi’s murder.

‘A cash reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced on the prime accused Ajay Narayan Singh. A case has been registered against the accused under sections 302 (punishment for murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Criminal Law Amendment Act,’ Barma added.

DThe SP added that the deceased doctor’s wife Nisha had been placed under 24-hour police guard.

He continued by saying that Ajay Narayan Singh had encroached on government land parcels, and the police and district administration were responding appropriately.

The doctor’s family members, who had opposed cremation, carried out his final rites on Monday after Sultanpur district magistrate met with them and promised to consider their requests.

Six demands, including a visit from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, were made by Tripathi’s family. Other requests included hiring the victim’s wife, paying the accused immediately, bulldozing their property, and taking custody of the disputed land.

At the Dhopap Dham Ghat in this location, the doctor’s funeral rites were conducted in front of the police. Numerous local leaders and government representatives were there.

Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, claimed in a press conference on Monday in Sultanpur that the person who caused the death was connected to the BJP, but he gave no further details.