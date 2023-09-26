Vivo launches new storage variant of Y56 5G in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Vivo has launched a new storage variant of Y56 5G in India. The smartphone was launched in India in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration earlier this year. Now the brand has launched the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

Vivo Y56 5G will now be available in a new 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model at Rs. 16,999. The new variant is available in two colours — Black Engine and Orange Shimmer. Users can purchase the new Vivo Y56 5G configuration model from Vivo India website, or via e-commerce websites Flipkart and Amazon. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the smartphone was initially launched at a priced of Rs. 19,999, which was later slashed to Rs. 18,999.

The new variant of the smartphone sports same specifications as the previous variant. It runs on Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13. The handset features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,408 pixel) LCD screen. The Vivo Y56 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It has a dual rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.8 aperture) and a 2-megapixel secondary lens (f/2.4 aperture). For selfies and video calls, it sports a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. For connectivity, it gets Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, OTG, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port support.