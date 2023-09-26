Yamaha showcases India-bound R3, MT-03 bikes: Details

Mumbai: Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer, Yamaha has unveiled its new R3 and MT-03 motorcycles. The bikes were unveiled at the ongoing MotoGP Bharat. The Yamaha R3 is a completely faired sportsbike, the MT-03 is a naked streetfighter. These bikes are set to be released in December 2023.

The Yamaha R3 and MT-03 both have KYB upside-down front forks with 130 mm travel, a rear monoshock with 125 mm travel, 298 mm front disc brakes and 220 mm rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS. Both motorcycles also have dual LED headlights, LED indicators, LED taillamps, LCD instrument clusters, and so on.

Both the Yamaha R3 and the MT-03 are powered by the same 321 c twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. The engine has a peak power of 41.4 horsepower and a maximum torque of 29.6 Nm. The engine is coupled to a six-speed automatic gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.