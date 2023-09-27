Ali Fazal said to have made a splashing cameo appearance in the sequel Fukrey 3

Fukrey 3 is on the brink of its release, and fans are eagerly anticipating it, especially with the news that Ali Fazal is making a special cameo appearance in this sequel to the beloved franchise. According to reports, Ali Fazal’s cameo comes at a pivotal juncture in the film.

Scheduled to hit theaters on September 28, Fukrey 3 has generated significant excitement, thanks in part to its entertaining trailer and the enthusiastic response to advance bookings. However, the decision to keep Ali Fazal’s character and role in Fukrey 3 shrouded in mystery has sparked curiosity among both fans and industry insiders. With Ali’s previous involvement in the Fukrey series, it’s no surprise that his mysterious presence in this latest installment has become a hot topic of discussion as the release date approaches.

The core cast of Fukrey 3 includes Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadha, promising yet another side-splitting and memorable cinematic experience. Ali Fazal was also part of the earlier films in the franchise. The movie is helmed by director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.