Delicious and Easy-to-Make Crab Lollipops Recipe

Crab lollipops are a delicious appetizer or snack. Here’s a simple recipe to make them:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup of crab meat (cooked and shredded)

– 2 tablespoons of mayonnaise

– 1 tablespoon of finely chopped onions

– 1 tablespoon of finely chopped bell peppers (red or green)

– 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder

– 1/2 teaspoon of Old Bay seasoning (or any seafood seasoning)

– Salt and pepper to taste

– Bread crumbs

– 1 egg (beaten)

– Vegetable oil for frying

Instructions:

1. In a mixing bowl, combine the crab meat, mayonnaise, chopped onions, chopped bell peppers, garlic powder, Old Bay seasoning, salt, and pepper. Mix well until the ingredients are thoroughly combined.

2. Take small portions of the crab mixture and form them into small, round patties.

3. Dip each crab patty into the beaten egg, ensuring it’s coated on all sides.

4. Roll the crab patty in bread crumbs, making sure it’s evenly coated.

5. Heat vegetable oil in a pan over medium-high heat.

6. Carefully place the crab lollipops in the hot oil and fry until they are golden brown on all sides. This should take about 3-4 minutes.

7. Remove the crab lollipops from the oil and place them on a paper towel to drain excess oil.

8. Serve the crab lollipops hot with your favorite dipping sauce.

Enjoy your homemade crab lollipops!