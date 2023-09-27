Electric Trap for Wild Boars Claims Lives of Palakkad Youths; Landowner Conceals Bodies: Police

The landowner, Ambalaparambu Veettil Ananthan (52), is now in police custody and has admitted to the burial of two youths, Satheesh (22) from Kalandithara in Pudussery and Shijith (22) from Thekemkunnam in Kottekkad. These unfortunate events unfolded near Palneeri Colony in Ambalaparambu at Kodumbu.

According to the accused, the young men tragically lost their lives due to an electric trap set for wild boars, and he concealed their bodies out of panic. The grim discovery of human body parts buried in a paddy field near St Sebastian English Medium School in Kodumbu, just 2 km from Palakkad Town, has left the community in shock.

Kasaba police had previously registered a case involving Satheesh, Shijith, and their friends Abhin and Ajith following a dispute with another group in Venoli the preceding Sunday night. During the course of the investigation, all four of them had sought refuge at Satheesh’s relative’s residence in Ambalaparambu. However, on Tuesday morning, they fled the premises fearing police intervention.

Abhin and Ajith headed in one direction while Satheesh and Shijith ran in another. Unfortunately, the latter two could not be located, leading to concern among their friends. Their unanswered calls prompted Abhin and Ajith to contact Kasaba police and report them missing.

During the ensuing search operation, the police noticed disturbed soil in the paddy field, eventually unearthing the grim discovery of the buried body parts. As the investigation proceeds, authorities are determined to ascertain whether there were any other contributing factors to this tragic incident. The bodies will undergo a postmortem examination as part of the ongoing inquiry.