Finland Debuts World’s First Digital Passport

Many travelers now prefer displaying seat reservations on their smartphones rather than carrying physical tickets when using buses and trains. Soon, this convenience may extend to air travel, as Finland has taken a pioneering step by introducing fully digital passports on a trial basis, marking a global first in this endeavor.

This groundbreaking initiative, launched in collaboration with national flag carrier Finnair, airport operator Finavia, and the Finnish Police, aims to streamline the travel experience. The trial, scheduled to run until February 2024, is currently exclusive to Finnish citizens traveling with Finnair between London, Manchester, and Edinburgh.

To avail of this digital passport, travelers must first download the ‘FIN DTC pilot travel document app, register with the police, complete a consent form, and have their photograph taken for facial recognition. Once registered, passengers can upload their travel details to the app.

The innovative aspect lies in the elimination of passport verification queues. Instead, travelers can scan the app on their smartphones at designated checkpoints. Personal identities are verified by comparing the traveler’s airport photo with the one taken during registration. However, as the Digital Travel Credentials (DTC) system is in its experimental stage, passengers must still carry physical passports alongside their digital ones for now.

Digital passports offer several advantages, including reduced waiting times at airports, transforming the travel experience into a more efficient and enjoyable one. While traditional passport verification can take several minutes, even for e-passports with biometric chips, digital passports can be verified in seconds. Furthermore, the risk of losing or having a digital passport stolen is significantly reduced.

One potential concern is the security of passport data from potential hackers. Finnish experts are actively assessing and addressing this risk. Although the concept of digital passports is not new, this marks the first instance of complete passport digitalization. Currently, the Finnish passport ranks as the third most powerful travel document globally. Other countries, including Poland, South Korea, Australia, the UK, and the US, are also exploring similar passport digitalization initiatives.